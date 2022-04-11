The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 122 ($1.59).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($100,338.81).

Shares of LON:RTN traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 67.05 ($0.87). 799,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,959. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.20. The company has a market cap of £512.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.82).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

