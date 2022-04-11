The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 122 ($1.59).
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($100,338.81).
About The Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
