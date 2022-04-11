The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

