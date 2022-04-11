Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.