Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $29.75 Average PT from Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 125.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

