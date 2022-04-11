TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TMC the metals.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Hall acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

TMC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.08. 2,986,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,577. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

