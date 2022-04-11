TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$146.75.

TSE X opened at C$131.65 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$121.42 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

