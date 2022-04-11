TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the lowest is $2.23. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $10.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.37 to $11.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $12.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%.

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE opened at $49.56 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

