Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Thursday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 37.75 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.98 ($2.11). The firm has a market cap of £198.09 million and a P/E ratio of 44.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

