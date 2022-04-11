Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $79,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

