TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE RNW opened at C$19.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.27. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7999999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNW shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.30.

About TransAlta Renewables (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.