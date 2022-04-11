TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
TSE RNW opened at C$19.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.27. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7999999 earnings per share for the current year.
About TransAlta Renewables (Get Rating)
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
Recommended Stories
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.