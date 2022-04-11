Transcodium Price Hits $0.0016 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $140,676.27 and $410.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

