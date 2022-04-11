Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.09

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 322495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCW. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.97.

The firm has a market cap of C$993.30 million and a P/E ratio of 58.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

