Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

