Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) vs. The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Head to Head Analysis

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) and The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

This table compares Troika Media Group and The Arena Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A -69.53% -23.86% The Arena Group -47.55% N/A -45.45%

0.9% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of The Arena Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of The Arena Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Troika Media Group and The Arena Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Arena Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Arena Group has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.49%. Given The Arena Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Troika Media Group and The Arena Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Arena Group $189.14 million 0.90 -$89.94 million N/A N/A

Troika Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Arena Group.

Summary

The Arena Group beats Troika Media Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Troika Media Group (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

About The Arena Group (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.