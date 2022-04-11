Truepoint Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.66. The stock had a trading volume of 303,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The company has a market cap of $239.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

