TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,694. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

