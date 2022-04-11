TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 50.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,554. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

