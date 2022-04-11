TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.94. 886,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,208,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

