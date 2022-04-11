TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.01. 38,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,067. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.70.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

