TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $133.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,524 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.91. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

