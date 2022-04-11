TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 524 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.74. 913,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

