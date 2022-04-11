Truist Financial Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $390.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.71.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $337.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.38. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $229.81 and a 12 month high of $347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,876,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 178,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

