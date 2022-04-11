Truist Financial Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $33.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.44.

NYSE:RRC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Georgetown University bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 888,878 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

