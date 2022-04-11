Truist Financial Comments on Envestnet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Envestnet in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

NYSE:ENV opened at $81.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

