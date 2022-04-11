Typhoon Network Market Capitalization Reaches $199,453.95 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $199,453.95 and $1,401.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.41 or 0.07406875 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,627.65 or 1.00361100 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars.

