UBS Group Trims Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Target Price to $121.00

Sanofi (NYSE:SNYGet Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE SNY opened at $56.75 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

