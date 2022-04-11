UBS Group Trims Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Target Price to $121.00

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE SNY opened at $56.75 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

