UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.25

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.25 and last traded at $122.25, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

