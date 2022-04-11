Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $9.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $401.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.99 and its 200 day moving average is $383.12. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $299.77 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

