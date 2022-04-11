Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

UAA opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4,506.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 842,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 824,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,573,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,578,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

