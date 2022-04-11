Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €32.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on UN01. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.53) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.93 ($36.18).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €24.46 ($26.88) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. Uniper has a one year low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a one year high of €42.45 ($46.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

