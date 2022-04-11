uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of uniQure worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 155,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $18.37 on Monday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The stock has a market cap of $853.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The company had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.