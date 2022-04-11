United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 196,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 164,853 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

