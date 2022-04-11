United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading 3% Higher

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22. 76,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,376,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

