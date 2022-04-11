United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United Microelectronics by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after buying an additional 2,303,305 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at $54,570,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,414 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.