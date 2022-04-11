United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Holdings Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,621 shares of company stock worth $6,604,537 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

