Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,692 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

NYSE UHS opened at $146.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.10. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

