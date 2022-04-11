Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Holdings Raised by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Upstart comprises about 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Wedbush downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,664,939 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 229,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,762,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.61. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.