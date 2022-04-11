Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 674 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.