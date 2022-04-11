Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $175.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.74. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

