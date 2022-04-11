Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.