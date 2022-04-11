Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $995,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

NYSE UPS opened at $190.97 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.82 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.