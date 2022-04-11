Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $14,523,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $6,501,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 183,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $30.12 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

