Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after buying an additional 177,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after buying an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 7.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,596,125,000 after buying an additional 175,827 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $355.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.53. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.80.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

