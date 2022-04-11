Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

PRCH opened at $5.82 on Monday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. Research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

