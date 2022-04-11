Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $477.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $452.89 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.