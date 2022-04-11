Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 295.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

RZG opened at $134.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $178.95.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

