VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.43

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 7857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

