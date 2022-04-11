Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $79.57

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.57 and last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 3641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

