Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 306,639 shares.The stock last traded at $166.61 and had previously closed at $166.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

