Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

